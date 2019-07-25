Lewis & Harrison county law enforcement team up for drug round-up

WESTON, W.Va. – Law enforcement in Harrison and Lewis counties teamed up Wednesday to take multiple people, charged with drug-related crimes, into custody.

As of 11:00 a.m. Wednesday the following people were in custody:

Forest Beeson of Weston, charged with delivery of methamphetamine

Jason McCue of Weston, charged with two counts of delivery of methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance.

Brian Heath of Weston, charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Authorities are still looking for:

Ronda Romel of Weston, charged with two counts of delivery of methamphetamine.

Brent Satterfield of Weston, charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Cheryl Gaines of Lost Creek, charged with four counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Matthew Lamm of Clarksburg, charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

Charles Burdette of Clarksburg, charged with four counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the remaining suspects is asked to call the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office at (304) 269-8251.

The investigation with being led by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, while members of the Clarksburg Police Department and Harrison County Sheriff’s Office have assisted with warrant service, officials said.

“I graciously ask members of the community to continue to report suspicious activity in their neighborhoods. Operations like todays would not be attainable minus the flow of information from the public to the police,” said Lewis County Sheriff Adam Gissy.