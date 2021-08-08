2 volunteers fire departments celebrate a combined 180 years of service

Have breaking news come to you: Subscribe to 12 News email alerts

JANE LEW, W.Va. – Jane Lew and Weston fire departments celebrated a combined 180 years of service.

On Sunday, the volunteer fire departments were treated to lunch and presented with awards for their service. The event was put together by the Rotary Club of Weston. The club gave out 100 smoke detectors to the community and partnered with the firemen to teach kids fire safety awareness.

Weston Volunteer Fire Department

“They give so much to our community,” said Tina Cunningham, president of the Weston Rotary Club. “If a kid wants to come to tour the fire department, or just if they’re needed at a school, or just any function, all of them are willing to help out just to make sure the youth are aware of fire prevention. So, I think it’s important to help get that word out with them.”

Jane Lew Volunteer Fire Department

The Weston Volunteer Fire Department celebrated 100 years of service. The Jane Lew Volunteer Fire Department celebrated 8 years of service. Both were also presented with donation checks from several fundraisers.

“Us as volunteer fire departments, we do get some public funding, but a lot of our funding is based off of the community donating to the fire department showing up to our fundraisers,” said Chuck Clem, president of the Weston Volunteer Fire Department. “So, it makes me feel good and our department feels good that you know the community is behind us and they stand behind us and support us along the way.”

Jane Lew Volunteer Fire Department

“We’re really appreciated by the community helping us out,” said Dustin Hedrick, an engineer at the Jane Lew Volunteer Fire Department. “Mainly, most of our funding comes from the community and fundraising. It was really great for the rotary club to participate in this and get the fire departments together and really take care of the community.”

The fire departments and rotary club also donated over $350 that they raised to the Lewis County Family Resource Network.