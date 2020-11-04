2020 General Election Results: Lewis County

WESTON, W.Va. – It took until 2:00 in the morning, but results are finally in for residents of Lewis County, and this year, turnout in the county added up to more than 70 percent.

Republican Bobby Stewart will be the next Commissioner of Lewis County, after beating Democrat Ray Smith by a 2 to 1 margin.

In the race for the open seat on the Board of Education, former teacher David Bush received more than half the vote over two other challengers, Bruce Heater and Millie Metzgar.

Lewis County will also have a brand new sheriff in 2021 as Republican Dave Gosa beat Democrat David Parks for the job.

Gosa said one of his goals is to bring more transparency to the sheriff’s office and the sheriff’s department.

Gosa said he wants to “have a citizens academy that we can bring people from the county in and conduct the class, and they learn about what the sheriff does and the inner workings of the sheriff’s department.”

With Gosa’s election, every elected official in Lewis County is now a Republican. All three competitive races in Lewis County, including his, did not feature an incumbent candidate.

Assessor John Breen and Prosecuting Attorney Christina Flanigan were unopposed in their bids to keep their seats.