WESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Family-friendly fun was had at the 2023 Trans-Allegheny Fall Fest in Weston on Saturday.

Held at the Trans Allegheny Lunatic Asylum from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., this year included inflatables for children for the first time as well as pumpkin chunking for charity, 50 vendors, food trucks and a karaoke contest.

“Well, this is an annual tradition for us. I-I don’t know if people think family-friendly when they think the asylum, but we really are a-a public, we like to to do things for the public that invite people to come on to the grounds and see the beauty that we have to offer here and take some of our historic tours and just enjoy themselves,” Michelle Graham, Haunted House Coordinator and Actor Manager, said. “We have the haunted house and flashlight tours, which happen tonight, so you can do three flashlight tours in the main building, those are $10 apiece, and they’re half a store can, half paranormal, and the haunted house opens at 6 o’clock, so we’ll run the family-friendly event into all of our night time activities so it’s just a whole day of fun here at the asylum.”

The haunted house, which takes a year to decorate and plan, is four floors and a basement full of terror.

The haunted house ticket booth opens at 6 p.m. and tours start once it’s completely dark. For more information and to see schedules, you can go here.