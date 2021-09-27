27th annual Breast Cancer Awareness Luncheon using cars to socially distance

WESTON, W.Va. – The Lewis County Community Educational Outreach Service (CEOS) and Mon Health Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital are holding the 27th annual Breast Cancer Awareness Luncheon next week on Oct. 5.

The luncheon will take place at the Broad Street United Methodist Church parking lot in Weston.

The flyer for the event

The event will be socially distanced by having attendees stay in their cars for the duration of the event, with large screens to see guest speakers and a radio station outputting the audio.

Event organizers said they are happy that the event can still happen.

“It’s nice that we’re still able to do it. So many things have been canceled or rescheduled, and this is important. It’s important to get this information out there,” said Megan Midcap, 4-H Youth Development for Lewis County’s WVU Extension.

The luncheon is limited to 50 vehicles.

If you’d like to reserve a spot, you can call the extension service by Friday, Oct. 1. Their number is 304-269-4660.