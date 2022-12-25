WESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Lewis County held its 37th Annual Free Christmas Day Dinner at Robert L. Bland Middle School.

The annual dinner is a volunteer and donation driven event that serves the public during Christmas Day with a free meal.

The meal is a complete traditional dinner with turkey, ham, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans and a holiday dessert.

With most food places are closed on Christmas Day, this event gives people a place to get a great meal during the holiday.

Lewis County Christmas Dinner. (WBOY Image)

Lewis County Christmas Dinner. (WBOY Image)

“We get a lot of folks from all stations in life, those that don’t have 2 nickels to rub together and those that have stuffy bank account and those are the one’s that help us keep it going, and the ones that can’t donate they know [the Christmas Dinner] is here for them.” said Steve Weaver, Lewis County Christmas Dinner Inc. member.

This years Christmas dinner served more than 600 people in need in Lewis County and offered dine-in, carry-out and delivery.

If you would like to support next year’s Annual Christmas Day Dinner, you can make checks payable to Lewis County Christmas Dinner and mail to P.O. Box 1012 Weston, WV 26452.