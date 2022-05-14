JANE LEW, W.Va. – The Rock Springs Tavern held its 3rd annual ramp dinner on Saturday in Jane Lew.

This ramp dinner raises money for suicide prevention organizations and featured ramps, ham, bacon, potatoes, beans, cornbread and various desserts.

All items were donated by the community for a 50/50 drawing, raffles and a silent auction.

“The amount of people who have come out today, and a lot of them have come out for the ramps and the connection that they make when they are here, because they may have not been able to talk about how suicide has touched their life or their struggles with their own mental health, this gives them a safe space to do that and feel like they are not alone,” said Amanda Farley, regional director for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, W.Va. Chapter.

The Rock Springs Tavern’s goal for this year is to hit $20,000. Last year, it raised more than $13,000 for suicide prevention.

Gov. Jim Justice sent a thank you letter for the work Rock Springs Tavern does to raise money for suicide prevention. All proceeds will go to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

If you need to talk to someone, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-8255. To text a trained crisis counselor for free, you can text “TALK” to 741741.

For more information of suicide prevention with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, click here.

If you have an emergency, dial 911.