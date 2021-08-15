79th Annual West Virginia Dairy Cattle Show and Festival takes place after 2020’s cancelation

WESTON, W.Va. – The 79th Annual West Virginia Dairy Cattle Show and Festival is, currently, going on at WVU Jackson’s Mill.

Things kicked off on Saturday when the cattle arrived and will go until Tuesday night when a Dairy Princess is crowned. Bruce Loyd, the WVU Extension agent for Lewis Co., said the event is an opportunity for West Virginians to bring their cattle from all around the state.

Cattle resting inside during 79th Annual West Virginia Dairy Cattle Show and Festival

“There are several different things that go on,” Loyd said. “We have some educational contests or activities for the youth, like we had a dairy bowl last night. “We have a dairy judging contest. It just finished up here just a short time ago. There’s a dairy skill-a-thon on Monday night. So, in addition to all those youth oriented contests, there’s just the regular — what I call the regular show, which is where the cattle are divided into classes based on breed and age, and they compete, basically, and a winner — they’re judged and a winner is selected.”

There is even a showmanship portion of the festival where children exhibit their animals. Loyd said judges critique the youth and their showing ability, rather than the animal itself.

Woman shears a cow during 79th Annual West Virginia Dairy Cattle Show and Festival

Overall, there is a big focus on children at the West Virginia Dairy Cattle Show and Festival, Loyd said. Some children who participated did so as part of a 4-H or FFA project.

In his opinion, Loyd said, the children and adults were all having a good time and excited to have a chance to exhibit their animals, mingle with others, and participate in competitions.

“It’s been really good because this show’s actually been going on for a long time,” Loyd said. “The first one was in 1938. And we did not have the show last year in 2020 because of the pandemic. But, we’re back for the first time since 2019. And, I think, everybody is really excited to be back. Of course, you know, because they all missed not being here last year.”

Look at the different stalls for the animals

Everyone is welcome to attend the 79th Annual West Virginia Dairy Cattle Show and Festival. There are even bleachers for the public to sit and watch some of the competitions.

In addition, people can walk around to check out the different cattle from all over the state.