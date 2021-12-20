$90,000 matching grant to be used in support of Lewis County community

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — The Lewis County Community Foundation Fund has announced a $90,000 matching grant to support the Lewis County community.

The Lewis County Community Foundation Fund is a permanent endowment that generates earnings and is invested to help support Lewis County needs.

The $90,000 matching grant was a result of a challenge issued by the Claude Worthington Benedum Foundation to the Parkersburg Area Community Foundation (PACF) to support “Lewis County’s key ‘Blueprint Community’ priorities and to help grow this new Fund.”

Blueprint priorities include: planning and developing trails and greenways, development of a recreational center, development of affordable housing and supporting area arts and culture.

An annual competitive grant application process is utilized by the Lewis County Community Foundation Fund Advisory Committee, and approved by the PACF Board of Directors, to determine what Grants are awarded from the Fund.

Some of the funds donated over the grant period of up to 3 years are used to help grow the endowment while also being released to the community.

Donations to the Lewis County Community Foundation Fund, up to a total maximum of $90,000, are matched $1:$1.

There are no restrictions on the charitable purposes of the Lewis County Community Foundation Fund when used to support the Lewis County area.

Over the three year grant term, the Benedum Foundation grant challenge will provide the Fund with resources to specifically target Blueprint priorities.

Those interested in donating to the Lewis County Community Foundation Fund can go to www.pacfwv.com/lccf or mail a check, made payable to PACF with “LCCF Fund” on the memo line, to PACF, PO Box 1762, Parkersburg, WV 26102-1762.

For more details, call the Foundation at 304-428-4438.