A Lewis County organization is helping Santa with his Christmas duties this year

JANE LEW, W.Va. – One organization is making sure they still provide a chance for Lewis County children to check in with Santa this year.

The Jane Lew Lions Club is hosting a drive-through Santa event on Sunday to replace their Santa’s House weekends, stopped due to COVID this year.

Children will still be able to see Santa from their cars and drop off their Christmas lists to him. Organizers said they wanted to find an alternative so everyone can see Santa.

“There’s lots of generous organizations in the county that does this, and the Lions Club is one of them, but this gives the kids an opportunity to see Santa Claus and get a goodie bag, which sometimes they do not have that opportunity around here,” said event organizer Ray Smith.

The event starts at 1 p.m. at the airstrip at Jackson’s Mill, and children will also receive a goodie bag from Santa’s elves as they leave.