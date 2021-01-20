A local United Way chapter will hold an online auction to help meet its fundraising goal

WESTON, W.Va. – A local United Way chapter is asking for help after it was forced to rework its biggest fundraiser.

The United Way of Gilmer, Lewis, and Upshur counties is hosting an online auction later this year and is looking for donations.

A flyer posted by the United Way on social media, calling for donations.

The auction comes after the organization’s annual elimination dinner was canceled due to COVID, and Executive Director Beckie Sias is hoping this will help bridge the gap.

“That was our biggest fundraiser, so every year, we raised around $12,000 to $14,000 with that. So that’s going to hurt us just a little bit, but right now, we’re $7,000 away from meeting our $75,000 goal,” Sias detailed.

Those who would like to donate or support the organization should call (304) 406-2645 or email the United Way by clicking here.