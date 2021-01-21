After a vandalization of soccer fields in Lewis County, companies in the area donated approximately $2,700 for repairs

JANE LEW, W.Va. – Three local companies came together to support a local soccer club after its fields were vandalized.

Ascent Consulting, Brandon Rumbaugh Solutions, and Doss Enterprises teamed up to offer $2,700 to the Lewis County Soccer Association after someone tore up the fields earlier this month.

Company representatives said it’s more important than ever to support kids programs in the area.

“Kids are going through a really hard time right now with COVID, and they need something to look forward to, and when their field got vandalized, what are they going to look forward to? What are they going to come back to? So we want them to come back to something that they can be happy with and be proud of,” said Ascent representative Tanya Cayton.

There is no word yet on exactly when the next season may get underway for the association.