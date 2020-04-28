All residents and staff at Crestview Manor test negative for COVID-19, Lewis County health officials say

JANE LEW, W.Va. – The Lewis County Health Department announced in a release on Tuesday that all 65 residents and 72 staff members at Crestview Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation in Jane Lew that were tested for COVID-19 have tested negative.

In the release, health officials said that these negative test results show how the preventative measures put in place early on in this pandemic have helped eliminate the threat of disease to a vulnerable part of the population thus far. The release stated that the health department applauds Crestview Manor for their diligence in the fight against COVID-19.

The release also discussed the employee at William R. Sharpe, Jr. Hospital in Weston who tested positive for COVID-19, which was announced by the DHHR last week. Health officials said that due to the protective measures that have already been put in place, the staff and patients are considered to be at low-risk of catching the virus from this individual. Officials said that the affected employees and patients have already been tested for the virus and are awaiting results.

The release stated that it is also noted that new cases are continuing to occur in Lewis County and it is more important than ever to maintain proper social distancing.

Health officials said that if someone feels that social distancing guidelines are not being followed somewhere, they can call the Lewis County Health Department at 304-269-8218.