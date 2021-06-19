Almost Heaven BBQ Bash brings smoking community together

ROANOKE, W.Va. — The Almost Heaven BBQ Bash rolled into Stonewall Resort on Friday and Saturday. After last year’s bash was forced to be cancelled due to the pandemic, the festival returned with many familiar faces.

The BBQ Bash has grown a lot since its inception in 2015. It moved from Buckhannon, to a bigger space at Stonewall Resort to incorporate more vendors. While there were some local grill masters that set up shop for the weekend, plenty of other states were represented.

A look at the line of vendors through the resort.

“We have people here from Tennessee, from Texas, from Georgia, from all over — Massachusetts. So, it’s really grown. Little old central West Virginia has really become recognized for this event,” said contest organizer Jodi Light.

Almost Heaven BBQ Bash was nationally recognized by Travelocity for its festival, and vendors who were in attendance glowed about the hospitality. Off the Bone BBQ, from Alabama, has attended every BBQ Bash. It kept coming back to show how they smoke meat down in the deep South.

“Low and slow,” said Pete Marsh. “And a little bit of love. That’s how you make a baby. That’s how you get good food.”

Festivities kicked off on Friday afternoon, but the grills were going well before that. While attendees roamed through the parking lot at Stonewall Resort and ate all they can handle, there were a few competitions for the vendors, including the big prize of being named best pitmaster.

The BBQ Bash finished up on Saturday evening.