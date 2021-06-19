Almost Heaven BBQ Bash gets underway

ROANOKE, W.Va. — The Almost Heaven BBQ Bash is back! The festival returned on Friday after being postponed last year due to the pandemic.

A man digs into a rib.

Festivities kicked off on Friday afternoon with vendors all throughout the parking lot at Stonewall Resort. There are a number of competitions for vendors throughout the weekend, but every vendor will be looking for the grand prize of being named best pitmaster.

In addition to the smoked meats, there were other carnival eats from funnel cakes to frozen lemonade. No matter the craving, there was something for everyone.

“It’s just a family atmosphere,” said contest organizer Jodi Light. “Food vendors, just lots of fun. We have folks that’ll come out and enjoy. The weather’s perfect this evening.”

The Almost Heaven BBQ Bash continues throughout the weekend.