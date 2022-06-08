ROANOKE, W.Va. — The Almost Heaven BBQ Bash is happening on June 17 and 18 at the Stonewall Resort. Barbecue and other food vendors will open at 11 a.m. on Friday.

The West Virginia Raptor exhibit and demonstration will be from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on the lawn. This year’s bash will have more kids’ activities. Almost Heaven BBQ Bash Board of Directors President Jody Light said people deserve the opportunity to spend time with their families.

“With COVID taking such a toll on family entertainment, family fun, family anything, we just thought this year we wanted to add some things so mom and dad can bring the kids and have an afternoon, a weekend out I think they’ve been missing,” Light said. “I think we all want to get out and enjoy the weather. Right now the weather looks good.”

The Piglet Zone has balloons, face painting and inflatable games at 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, June 17, and sand art for the kids will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.