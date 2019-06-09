Almost Heaven BBQ Bash wraps up with awards ceremony

ROANOKE, W.Va. – The 5th annual Almost Heaven BBQ Bash continued Saturday and hosted more than 40 teams competing in the barbeque KCBS sanctioned competition.

Organizers said more than 42 teams and 16 other vendors were out selling their barbeque showing their foods showing those in attendance what they have to offer. Awards were given for the best barbecue meats in the show and one lucky winner walked away the grand champion of the 2019 Almost Heaven BBQ Bash.

“This is just a great atmosphere, a great facility, but like every barbeque everybody is friendly, we know a lot of people and that is what really brings us out here,” said Walt Moulton, Grand Champion of the 2019 BBQ Bash and a resident of Tennessee

Walt has won Grand Champion of the Almost Heaven BBQ Bash for two years now and said he has a friendly rivalry with his fellow barbeque competitors.