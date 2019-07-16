Alpha Camp ongoing this week at WVU Jackson’s Mill

JACKSON’S MILL, W.Va. – The Alpha II West Virginia state 4H camp is being held this week at Jackson’s Mill.

More than 300 campers attended an assembly Tuesday afternoon to watch a presentation by young entrepreneurs and West Virginia University President E. Gordon Gee.

Gee also brought with him three WVU students who shared their stories of opportunity to the campers.

“This particular Alpha camp really brings together 300 to 350 of the best and brightest of the state. So, I wanted to be here, obviously, to encourage them to do their work and continue to stay in the state, number one priority, keep our young people here. And obviously, on the side, encourage them to come to the university,” said West Virginia University President E. Gordon Gee.

The camp runs through Friday.