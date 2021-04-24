American Glass Museum in West Virginia holds annual marble show

WESTON, W.Va. — The American Glass Museum in West Virginia held its annual marble show this weekend. The show was held on Friday and Saturday.

Cases were set up full of marbles.

Started in 2018, the show was forced to be cancelled last spring due to the pandemic. Now that it was back, marble enthusiasts from all over came out to show off their marble collections.

Tables were filled throughout the museum with marbles. Attendees were able to purchase or swap marbles, or just look at some of the most unique marbles around. Despite not having a show last year, organizers were pleased with the response from the marble community this year as the show continued to grow.

“It was a lot of local people in the beginning coming to share their marbles,” said Debbie Mayer. “So, we had people coming from all over this weekend.”

Mayer estimated that around 100 people came between the two days of the show, and people from at least five states came to Weston to attend. Those that came from out of town stayed at local hotels, where there were other marble-related activities.