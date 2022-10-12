WESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Lewis County leaders continue to bring breast cancer awareness to citizens with an annual free event.

The Lewis County Continuing Education Outreach Services hosted the 28th annual Lewis County Breast Cancer Luncheon Tuesday in Weston. The Broadstreet United Methodist Church provided the food and dining room for the meeting.

The event focuses on honoring breast cancer survivors and teaching people about the importance of early detection.

“Awareness for breast cancer is very important, especially with early detection. That is the most important key. Early detection saves lives. To get out there no matter how aged, to do self-checks, to do your mammograms, to get out with your local doctors and spread awareness because it is the leading cause of death in women and very popular in men as well,” said Breast Cancer Awareness Luncheon Chairman Stephanie Singleton.

Mon Health and Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital have been partnering with the Lewis County Continuing Education Outreach Services for several years now.

One of the speakers at the event this year was Rebecca Filler from Tucker County who is now cancer-free thanks to early detection from a self-examination. Read her story here.