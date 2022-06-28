WESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — In December, 12 News told you about Ken and Allie Dravis, a couple from Weston who hiked the entirety of the Appalachian Trail at ages 64 and 47.

Now, the couple has written a book about their nine-month experience.

The book, titled “The Ultimate Geezer’s Guide to Hiking Success”, talks about the couple’s journey along the trail, and the things they wish they would have known before starting their 2,193-mile hike.

The book is titled “The Ultimate Geezer’s Guide to Hiking Success”. (WBOY Image)

The idea for writing the book came while the couple hiked the trail. Ken used speech-to-text while hiking pieces of the trail to remember what he wanted to touch on in the book.

“It feels good to know that, to me, it’s a serious book with a light-hearted slant to it. Easy to read. I feel it’s good information. The feedback from others so far has been really outstanding, and it feels good to have it done,” Ken said.

You can find the book on Amazon as an electronic copy or a soft cover. Soon, the couple hopes to launch a hardcover copy of the book.

