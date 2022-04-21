JANE LEW, W.Va. – A building at the Jane Lew truck stop off I-79 has been torn down to make way for a new fast-food restaurant.

According to an official with the Par Mar truck station in Jane Lew, the old truck stop building at 102 Jesse Run Road was torn down on Thursday. He also said that a new Arby’s restaurant is expected to take its place by the end of the summer.

Arby’s currently has 42 locations in West Virginia with the closest ones to Jane Lew located on Route 33 in Weston and on Emily Drive in Clarksburg, both about 10-20 minutes away on I-79.

There are also rumors that an IHOP is going to be added at the Valero station just across the road.