Area residents upset by damage to local cemetery

WESTON, W.Va. – Looking around the Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens on Route 19 in Lewis County, you’ll see plenty of vases, graves and headstones in good condition. But Carol Morlock and others said crews working for the cemetery tore up a portion of the grounds while doing work, and damaged some memorials in the process, upsetting many people with loved ones buried there after the photos were posted on Facebook.

“He sent me the pictures, and I looked at it, and it was really all tore up. The headstones, the flower vases tore off the headstones, and it’s just ridiculous how they’ve treated, they disrespected the people buried here,” Morlock said.

She and her husband chose to be buried there after he spent some time working there under a previous owner. She said damage like this is something that would never had happened back then.

“It’s a historical right for people to take care of things, and Mary, the past owner, she went above and beyond to make sure this place was beautiful and taken care of,” said Morlock.

Morlock was glad to see her husband’s grave wasn’t one of the ones damaged, but she’s still sad to see how other gravesites were treated, and said she just wants to know that something like this won’t happen again in the future.

“What I’d like to see?” Morlock asked. “The place cleaned up, the tracks fixed, the headstones cleaned off, the flower vases fixed and replaced, and in the future, please don’t do it again.”

12 News spent some time at the cemetery hoping to speak to someone there, but the office was closed. We’ve also reached out by phone to Forest Lawn, but so far have not received a response. Stay with 12 News for more updates.