Asylum prepares to close its doors after record season

WESTON, W.Va. – The Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum in Weston is wrapping up another successful season later this month.

Asylum staff said this year has been the busiest yet, with people coming from all 50 states for the tours and paranormal hunts the museum offers.

Office Manager Bethany Cutright said the landmark discusses a topic that people have always been curious about, and are now more comfortable to learn about.

“For decades people weren’t allowed to discuss if you had a family member who was in the hospital. It was very hush-hush. Now that some of that stigma of mental illness is wiping away, people do have questions. They want to see it firsthand,” said Cutright.

The asylum is closing for the season on November 17 and will reopen next year around Easter.

