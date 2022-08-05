JANE LEW, W.Va. (WBOY) — Firefighters said a Jane Lew home has about $10,000 in damage after the residents attempted to charge lithium batteries, which posed a problem for the home’s old wiring Friday.

The house is on Old Mill Road in Jane Lew, Lewis County. Firefighters said no injuries were reported and the damage is mostly confined to one room in the house.

Crews with Jackson’s Mill Volunteer Fire Department, West Milford Fire Department, Jane Lew Fire Department and Nutter Fort Volunteer Fire Department responded, as well as Harrison County EMS.

Crews respond to a fire on Old Mill Road in Jane Lew. WBOY image.

According to a safety manual from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), the best way to prevent fires when charging lithium batteries is to follow the manufacturer’s instructions and to only use ultra-fast chargers if the manufacturer’s instructions include them as an option.