JACKSON’S MILL, W.Va. – Citizens of the 83rd annual American Legion Mountaineer Boys State (ALMBS) had a chance to look at their futures at the College and Career Fair on Friday afternoon.

College and universities from across the state and beyond were are to meet with the boys attending the week-long camp.

Boys State citizens learn about college and careers (WBOY Image)

Several career choices were also on-site, including the West Virginia State Police, military and even a rock wall for citizens to enjoy.

“I, myself, back in 2014, was here at Mountaineer Boys State, and so it’s really wonderful and exciting to be back here and see kind of the future generations be prepared for the future, be involved in civic engagement and really just what all possibilities are there for them in their future,” Matthews Groves from the University of Charleston, said.

Citizens who attended said that they enjoyed the opportunity to have colleges and universities visit them at the camp.

Mountaineer Boys State will wrap up on Saturday morning.