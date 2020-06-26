Broad Street United Methodist Church teams up with local organizations to provide a mobile food pantry

Lewis

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WESTON, W.Va. – Broad Street United Methodist Church, Mountaineer Food Bank and the Lewis County Family Resource Network teamed up to provide food to the community.

Church volunteers set up a drive through food distribution site in the church parking lot. Boxes filled with food items such as apples, protein bars, chicken patties and milk were loaded into cars throughout the day.

Pastor Brian Plum explained that the church is happy to help out the community in any way that they can.

“Broad Street United Methodist Church is a giving church. It is a church that does mission work and each day, each day within this church there’s mission work being done. And this is just another one of that work that God is providing and we are blessed to be a part of that.”

The church has already planned two more food distributions for September and October.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Celebrate your graduation with out virtual yearbook!
See which businesses are open in your area
Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories