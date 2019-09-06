Camden Creek Creations opens its doors in Weston

WESTON, W.Va. – A new business has opened its doors on Main Street in Weston.

Camden Creek Creations is a locally owned business that specializes in custom clothing. The shop creates custom t-shirts, sweatshirts and team designs for local sports.

Camden Creek Creations takes requests for monograms and embroidered clothing for every occasion.

“Business just started booming, they wanted shirts, they wanted sports things, they wanted business logos made, hats, shirts, hoodies, just everything,” explained owner Melissa Garrett. “So, we’ve done it there for the last three years, in my home, ran out of space, so we moved here to the new location in July.”

Camden Creek Creations also carries jewelry, hats, kids clothing and other accessories.