ROANOKE, W.Va. (WBOY) — Vandalia Health hosted a cardiology symposium at the Stonewall Jackson Resort in Roanoke from Aug. 11-13, inviting cardiologists from Mon Health, the Charleston Area Medical Center and neighboring states.

The three-day conference consisted of a variety of different speakers who specialize in nearly every subcategory of cardiology.

12 News spoke with Elie Gharib, medical director of cardiovascular services at the Charleston Medical Center, on the importance of having these forums.

“We talked about structural heart procedures, what’s latest in CT scans and different ways to assess patients when they’ve had an operation before. For education, for camaraderie’s, for us to all get together and share ideas, different experiences to see what’s the best approach to take care of our patients,” Gharib said.

This was the first conference hosted since the pandemic, although Vandalia Health plans to continue this symposium annually.