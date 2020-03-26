Case totals rise to 52 in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) today confirmed 13 new cases of novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) have been reported to the state, making the total positive case count at 52. New cases were identified in Hancock, Jackson, Kanawha, Logan, Marion, Monongalia, Ohio, Preston, Putnam and Raleigh counties.

According to the DHHR, the state breakdown of cases by county are two individuals from Berkeley County, one from Hancock County, three from Harrison County, three from Jefferson County, four from Jackson County, five from Kanawha County, one from Logan County, one from Marion County, two from Marshall County, two from Mercer County, 18 from Monongalia County, two from Ohio County, two from Preston County, two from Putnam County, one from Raleigh County, two from Tucker County and one from Wood County.

As of March 25, 2020, at 8:30 p.m., 1,083 residents have been tested for COVID-19, with 52 positive, 1,031 negative and 19 tests pending, at state lab.

Since COVID-19 is a new disease, it is newly reportable to West Virginia’s public health system. Medical providers are required to report test results to their local health departments, which provide them to DHHR.

Commercial (private) labs are also required to report test results to DHHR. However, the reporting of negative and pending tests to DHHR has been inconsistent. Only DHHR’s state lab has consistently reported all its negative results and pending tests. Officials with the DHHR explained that it is working with its public and private partners to make sure all required information is properly reported.

To follow the DHHR updates, click here to be taken to their website. For those who want to know about how North Central West Virginia has responded to the outbreak, click here.