Cemetery owner responds to concerns over care of grounds

WESTON, W.Va. – Staff at a Lewis County cemetery have responded to concerns about its upkeep after pictures of the grounds at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens were posted on Facebook this weekend.

In an email to 12 News, they said the tracks were made by machinery to dig in the cemetery and were unavoidable due to the long stretch of rainy weather.

They also said efforts are made to repair the ground anytime they are forced to drive over graves.

The letter also said no customers with family buried have complained yet, and that the original post was made without contacting the cemetery first.

They said they’ve been working with the same practices for years, and that no memorials or vases were actually damaged by workers.