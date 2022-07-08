ROANOKE, W.Va. (WBOY) — On Friday, the Stonewall Resort hosted a golf tournament fundraiser for the Children’s Home Society, a nonprofit organization that works to find homes for special needs children across the state of West Virginia.

The purpose of their recent fundraiser was to raise money for a new facility in the Daniels, West Virginia area, a facility that may cost upwards of $1 million to construct.

Shelter supervisor Laamya Manley said their original goal was $750,000, but now, she believes they will need somewhere in the ballpark of $1 million to $1.5 million to finish the new facility due to the increase in the price of building materials since the fundraiser began.

Manley has worked with the Children’s Home Society for four years and previously worked at the Davis Child Shelter and the Safe at Home program.

Fundraiser participant Jason Hall in the middle of his swing (WBOY Image)

“We are a five-bed facility; there’s always a need. We’re the only special needs facility in the state of West Virginia, as far as emergency shelters go, and we just need a bigger facility so we can help more kids in West Virginia,” Manley said.

If you want to donate to the Children’s Home Society fundraiser, you can visit their website here.