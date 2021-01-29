Chocolate Lovers’ Feast still on for 2021

WESTON, W.Va. – A favorite local event will be undergoing some changes next month, but is still on the books.

The Chocolate Lovers Feast is held Valentine’s Day weekend every year at the Museum of American Glass in Weston.

With COVID restrictions, holding the event as usual wasn’t possible, so instead, it’ll be a drive-through event for 2021.

Organizer Fay Bell said holding the event is a way to support the museum and still provide something for epople to enjoy during these pandemic times.

“Everything has been chaotic, so I believe that we needed something that we’re used to, something that’s normal. It’s been such a huge success, and the museum has benefitted very well from it,” said Bell.

The most popular item each year? Chocolate-covered bacon, which Bell says will return. You can find more information on the event here.