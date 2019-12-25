Christmas dinner is served at Stonewall Resort

Stonewall Resort is holding a Christmas dinner from 11am to 7pm. It’s a tradition that’s been upheld since they first opened the resort in 2005. The dinner is an impressive spread of prime rib, potato crusted salmon, and other foods. But Cheryl Cogar, resort employee, says it’s more than just the food that keeps people coming back year after year.

“I think it’s because of the atmosphere and the staff is really friendly,” said Cogar, “We welcome them with open arms. We look forward to seeing all of them.”

The dinner does require a reservation, but if you can’t get in, Stonewall will be holding events for new years as well.