WESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — On Wednesday, the Mayor of Weston held her monthly “Coffee with the Weston Mayor” event at the Coffeehouse in downtown Weston.

This event allows the public to speak up and have their voice heard by the Mayor of Weston.

Wednesday’s event discussed the codification of ordnances, a riverfront park project, and other issues taking place in the City of Weston.

“I think for a city to be successful, as well as any business that you have to listen to the people, listen to the people whose, that your actions are affecting and that’s the only true way you can be successful,” said Mayor Kim Harrison.

If you missed today’s event, you can attend the next coffee with the Weston Mayor event on the first Wednesday of each month.