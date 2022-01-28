City of Weston renovating historic building into community center

WESTON, W.Va. – The former Columbia Club building in Weston is being renovated into a community center.

The building has sustained a significant amount of damage over the years of vacancy and has been closed to the public.

Funds for the project came from the Commission on the Arts Cultural Facilities and Capital Resources grant for $47,000, applied for by the Weston Historic Landmark Commission. As a required matching grant, the City of Weston will use $60,000 in tax money towards the renovations.

“For this phase one part of the project, [it] is generally tearing the front portion of the building off that’s falling in on itself,” said Nate Stanberry, Weston City Manager.

Phase one of the renovations will start mid-February 2022. The project will be divided into three phases to restore the building in compliance with historic preservation best practices. The first phase will include stabilizing the roof and safety of the building. The project is expected to take three years to complete.

The Weston Historic Landmarks Commission will use a part of the building to create a small museum for old documents and photos of Weston and its history. The larger room of the building will be used to host activities for the community.

“Basically, for lack of a better word, community center of sorts for all different purposes,” said Stansberry. He continued, “So this will allow people from the middle school to walk down after school and have a place to hang out and participate in whatever cultural programs or arts that the community is willing to develop.”

The building is located at the corner of Second Street and Court Avenue.

Phase one for the project must be completed by June 30.

The building, formerly a Catholic Church, has stained glass windows that workers will try to preserve during the renovation process.

The Weston Historic Landmark Commission will launch a campaign in February 2022 to provide matching funds for subsequent grant applications.

To contribute to the project, contact Jamie Billman at jbillman@cityofwestonwv.com.