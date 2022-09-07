WESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The City of Weston held its first Coffee with the Mayor event on Wednesday at The Coffeehouse in Weston.

City of Weston Mayor Kim Harrison-Edwards said the purpose of the event is to gather comments, suggestions and concerns from citizens.

Weston’s comprehensive plan is due again next year, and Harrison-Edwards said they want to gather as much citizen input as possible to include in the comprehensive plans.

“We’ve been trying to do everything we can to be more open and transparent with city government, and let the citizens freely participate, and we’ve been doing that by having a series of ward meetings in each of the four wards, and Coffee with the Mayor is just another way each month that hopefully, we can lure those citizens out to talk to us,” said Harrison-Edwards.

If you missed the first Coffee with the Mayor event, you can join in at The Coffeehouse in Weston on the first Wednesday of every month, starting at 10 a.m.