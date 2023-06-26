WESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — On Monday, Community Care of West Virginia held a grand opening, ribbon cutting and open house for its new location in Weston.

The goal of the new Community Care Connections of Weston is to provide quality mental health services in central West Virginia that are easily accessible and affordable for patients. The Weston location will begin seeing patients on Monday, July 3.

“This hub is going to allow us to bring more services into Lewis County and areas surrounding Lewis County,” said Kevin Junkins, Chief Medical Officer for Behavioral Health. “We’re really excited about some of the technology that we have here in this office, is going to allow us to do different types of therapy that we don’t typically see in these areas.”

The organization hopes to bring an inviting facility where patients feel comfortable talking to specialists. Several of the services offered include:

Psychiatric diagnosis and evaluation

Psychiatric medication management

Individual therapy

Group therapy

Family therapy

Substance use focused therapy

The office was created with serenity and tranquility nature themes, and suggestive pictures of West Virginia’s parks and forests.

“We are part of the community,” said Patricia Collett, Deputy CEO of Community Care West Virginia. “Our health care providers are part of these communities. We listen to patients, we listen to the community, and we do everything we can to meet their health care needs.”

For more information, you can access the Community Care of West Virginia on its website.