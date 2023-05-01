JANE LEW, W.Va. (WBOY) — Jane Lew celebrated the opening of its’ new IHOP on Monday with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

Although it has been open for a little over a month, residents and members of the Lewis County Chamber of Commerce celebrated the commencement of the new restaurant.

The ribbon cutting ceremony held on Monday.

Previously the Robin’s Nest Family Restaurant, the location of the IHOP is 1000 Hackers Creek Road and is attached to the Par Mar just off the Jane Lew exit. When owners of Robin’s Nest Family Restaurant decided to close the business, management at Par Mar decided to jump on the opportunity of a new establishment.

Dave Allen, Director of Community Relations for Par Mar stores, spoke with 12 news about the excitement of the location of the new restaurant.

A scene from inside the facility.

“We’re just really happy to be in this part of the Jane Lew community, anything we can do for the community. We’re just happy to give them another delicious food option, you know? IHOP is not just pancakes, there’s burgers, steak tips, and a whole lot of different things you can have here—and salads. Just another food option for folks here in Lewis County.”

You can find the hours for the Jane Lew IHOP here.