WESTON, W.Va. – A bridge in Weston is being repaired after it has been in poor condition for nearly 10 years, according to a city official.

The City of Weston has given $155,000 to repair the Fourth Street bridge. The work is expected to take three months.

Water, electric, and gas lines were moved in preparation for the bridge repair, but residents should have no issues with their utilities.

“Yes, it’s crumbling, and that’s where we’re at right now. The bridge is basically unsafe for larger vehicles. I would just like for all the citizens to know that we’ve routed some of the utilities so that there will, should not be any interruption in any water,” said Mike Starett, City of Weston, Street Commissioner.

Traffic will open for the weekend of March 11 and 12, but the bridge will be closed starting on Monday March 14 to all traffic with no exceptions.