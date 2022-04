WESTON, W.Va. – Back in March, a bridge in Weston was torn down because it was visibly crumbling and becoming a safety hazard to residents. Now, the foundation of a new bridge is starting to emerge.

The Fourth Street bridge in Weston was rated poor for 10 years before it was torn down completely last month.

The damaged bridge prior to being torn down (WBOY Image).

After the bridge was torn down in mid March (WBOY image)

Midway through construction (WBOY image)

The $155,000 project is expected to take three months total and be completed in June.