CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Jane Lew residents Bill and Beth White donated $50,000 to the Lewis County Community Foundation.

The Feb. 8 donation will be matched dollar for dollar by the Benedum Foundation through the matching grant program secured by the Parkersburg Area Community Foundation.

The limit of $90,000 for the matching grant program is at $65,000 right now.

“It allows us to go out into the community and see what people want. They’ll apply for grants and different things and we’ll be able to fund projects that will benefit Lewis County,” said Ray Smith, Lewis County Community Foundation Chair. “The Benedum Foundation was kind enough to give us this opportunity, so hopefully, we will be out in the community soon letting other people know how their donations can be doubled and matched.”

According to the Smith, the donation from the White’s is the largest they’ve received from an individual or organization.

“Our goal is to grow a permanent growing endowment for our community that is dedicated to helping Lewis County, so this recent impactful donation, its going to provide those grant dollars for our communities greatest needs today, but then it’s also going to be able to support things in the future as well,” said Julie Posey, Development and Communications officer, Parkersburg Area Community Foundation.

Donations can be made to the Lewis County Community Foundation Fund online. Those who donate $500 or more will be recognized as Lewis County Community Foundation Fund Founders.