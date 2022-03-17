WESTON, W.Va – Last week, traffic was blocked from the Fourth Street bridge in Weston. Now, the bridge is no longer there.

The desperately needed three-month restoration project of the Fourth Street Bridge is underway. According to city officials, the bridge had been rated poorly for over 10 years, making it a possible safety hazard. The bridge was visibly crumbling just prior to its being closed on March 14.

Street Commissioner of Weston assured citizens that the bridge construction, and removal, would not cause any disruption to their utilities.

The project will cost the City of Weston $155,000.