ROANOKE, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Davis Health System Foundation held its inaugural “Clays for a Cause” event at Stonewall Sporting Clays on Friday which looked to raise money for kids in the Davis system.

Funds raised during the sporting clay tournament went toward the the Caring for Kids campaign which helps purchase equipment and supplies and provides educational opportunities for providers at Davis’ three hospitals so they can best care for the youngest of patients.

Organizers for the event said they chose the outdoor event after feedback from their donors saying that they wanted to shoot. The organizers said this is a great way to get people outdoors and out of the office to have fun for a good cause. There were around 36 people who participated.

The foundation is hoping to have this be an annual event around the fall. They said they will be announcing the 2024 Clay for a Cause early next year. You can go here to take a look.