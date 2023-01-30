WESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man has been charged after allegedly threatening to shoot law enforcement during an incident in Lewis County.

On Sunday, Jan. 29, deputies with the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call of an active incident involving a firearm at a residence on Perry Able Hollow in Weston, according to a criminal complaint.

Johnathan Long

While en route, deputies could hear a victim telling Johnathan Long, 33, of Parsons, “to stop loading firearms,” and that there were subjects arguing in the background, deputies said.

When deputies arrived, one of the victims stated that Long “had pointed a loaded firearm at her and chambered a round,” and the victim also stated that Long “was waiting in the residence to shoot law enforcement that entered,” according to the complaint.

Deputies as well as other law enforcement present at the scene, including West Virginia State Police and Elkins Police, made multiple attempts to contact Long before deputies entered the residence, deputies said.

Once inside, deputies located Long in a bedroom “laying on a bed with numerous firearms,” and while “attempting to detain [Long] he began franticly reaching and resisted deputies’ attempts to detain him,” according to the complaint.

Long has been charged with wanton endangerment and threats of terroristic acts. He is being held in Central Regional Jail on $100,000 bond.