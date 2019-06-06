Dominion Energy donates check to WV Jazz Society

WESTON, W.Va. – Dominion Energy is helping with the Economic and Cultural Development of Lewis County.

The company’s charitable foundation presented a check Thursday for $7,500 to the West Virginia Jazz Society. The grant money will be divided into two projects: The American Jazz Crossroads Project and Destination Weston.

Destination Weston supporters said the money came just in time to prepare for the completion of a long-awaited highway.

“Our ultimate goal with Destination Weston is to help Weston get ready for the completion of Corridor H in about four years,” said WV Jazz Society President Eric Spelsberg. “It’s going to be a tremendous opportunity in economic development and the earlier we train and get ready for that opportunity the better we will take advantage of that.”

Spelsberg said this is the third year dominion has supported the jazz society and the charter year for Destination Weston.