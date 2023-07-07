WESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Don Patron Mexican Grill hosted a ribbon cutting Friday to celebrate the expansion and relocation of the restaurant.

Owners said that the restaurant’s relocation was a result of the business’s remarkable growth which caused them to outgrow their old location.

The owners decided to stay in Lewis County, and they are now located at 506 Market Place Mall, in Weston. After several delays the staff and owners of Don Patron Mexican Grill are excited to start serving the public as soon as possible.

A representative of the restaurant said that the renovations will make for a great experience. There have been many big jobs and the restaurant has been more than happy to make this move. They said that they hope that these changes will make everyone very happy.

After the ribbon was cut, guests were invited to enjoy a complimentary meal and experience the transformation of the enhanced dining atmosphere that Don Patron Mexican Grill now offers.