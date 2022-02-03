DUI simulator shows Lewis County students dangers of drunk driving

A student uses the DUI Simulator at Lewis County High School (WBOY Image).

WESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration was at Lewis County High School on Feb. 3 with the mobile DUI Simulator.

Dan Pickens, DUI Simulator Program Coordinator, talks about how useful the mobile tool is in the player above.

Around 100 students in Drivers Ed classes used the DUI simulator. The students experience drunk driving hazards while safely operating the simulation. There is a classroom lecture included in the simulation visit.

“It was like shakey, and I’m already not a good driver, so I wouldn’t mix it,” said Audra Cogar, LCHS sophomore.

The simulation has enhanced graphics that show wildlife, and a driver’s seat that moves in reaction to driving.

“You shouldn’t be drinking, if you drink, you might end up in the hospital or dead,” said Samuel Freeman, LCHS Senior.

The DUI simulator shows a delayed reaction on the screen for the vehicular commands by the students, creating the illusions of the delayed reaction time alcohol would have on a drunk driver.

“It’s not okay to do that because something serious could happen, and if you were to drink just not drive.” Emma Radabaugh, LCHS Sophomore.

It takes three years for the DUI simulator to visit all the high schools in West Virginia.