WESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum in Weston will be hosting their 16th annual Easter egg hunt on April 9.

According to their website, “over 10,000 eggs will be hidden on the 20 acre front lawn” for kids 10 and under to find. The kids will be divided into age groups (0-2, 3-6, 7-10), and there will also be an area for those with special needs.

Registration for the free event will begin at 12 p.m. on April 9, with the egg hunt itself starting at 1 p.m. Those looking to register can do so at the tables that will be set up near the fountain at the main entrance.