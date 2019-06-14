Fairmont State University president speaks at conclusion of Boys State

JACKSON’S MILL, W.Va. – Fairmont State University president Mirta Martin was in Lewis County speaking to Boys State citizens Friday morning.

Martin spoke to the students about her journey to the United States and the challenges she faced in reaching her current position.

She said there is a lot for them to learn about government, but she wants to impart other life lessons, too.

“To talk with them about integrity and honor, values that they live by, and to accentuate the fact that these are not just words written on a page, but this is a way of life and a way of life that they need to remember as they continue their journey in life,” said Fairmont State University President Mirta Martin.

Fairmont State also joined other colleges and universities in a college and career fair for Boys State citizens.